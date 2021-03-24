BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Seniors at Belleville West and East High Schools are opening up about their experience this past year. They tell News 4 going to school during a pandemic has been challenging, but they are looking forward to one thing: an in-person graduation ceremony.
Belleville Township School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Mentzer said an in-person ceremony was a priority for school leaders to ensure seniors had the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"As an administrator and having a senior last year, I understood the [impact of the] absence of a prom or graduation ceremony," Mentzer explained.
Mentzer and his team made the decision in January to hold the ceremony in person.
"I expected it to be virtual, but I'm glad we're having graduation so my family can see me graduate," Belleville West Senior Alvin Gulley said.
Gulley says it's always been a goal of his to graduate high school. He's already accepted an offer to Yale to play football next fall, but his accomplishment comes after a very difficult year.
"It was a struggle for a lot of people and took a lot of hard work to get through the pandemic while going to school," he said.
Gulley quickly realized virtual learning wasn't for him. However this school year, he was back in the classroom feeling successful once again.
Belleville East senior Mariah May said even as classrooms began taking students in, this year has been different.
"It feels more normal that what it was before, but it's still different because the classrooms are smaller, not everyone's there, the experiences aren't there," she said.
May's undecided about college for now. She's still waiting on a few offers to come in before she makes her decision. But she's thrilled that her high school experience will end with an in-person graduation.
"I've been thinking about this since I was a freshman, maybe junior high, so I was ready," May said.
Belleville West and East High Schools will each do four ceremonies per school, decreasing the amount of students in the graduation, yet allowing more family and friends to join in the stands.
Dr. Mentzer said depending on Illinois Health Department mitigations, graduates should expect four to six people to attend on their behalf.
"I plan on having hopefully all of my family there," Gulley said.
"We've worked so hard following the protocols and everything, and I feel like we need to have one last moment together to appreciate and reflect on what we've done and how hard we've worked," May added.
News 4 also talked with Randolph and Monroe Counties Regional Superintendent Kelton Davis. He says all schools are also doing in-person graduation.
