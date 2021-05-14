Triad senior prank

Dr. Rodney Winslow doing announcements as a Mariachi band plays.

 Triad High School / Twitter

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The senior students at Triad High School hired a mariachi band to follow their principal.

Friday, the school tweeted video showing the band playing as Dr. Rodney Winslow began the morning announcements. The band was hired to follow the principal around for an hour.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

