TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The senior students at Triad High School hired a mariachi band to follow their principal.
Friday, the school tweeted video showing the band playing as Dr. Rodney Winslow began the morning announcements. The band was hired to follow the principal around for an hour.
Senior prank for Dr. Winslow!! Seniors have hired these guys to follow him around for an hour!! pic.twitter.com/iQS7PHx1FD— Triad Knights (@TriadKnights) May 14, 2021
