UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) -- A senior living community building was evacuated Friday.
Residents at the Parkview Place Apartments told News 4 there was a water main break in the building, causing an evacuation. Metro buses were on the scene and keeping residents warm.
This is a breaking news story and the information will be updated as it becomes available.
