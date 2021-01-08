ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Republican Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said he was outraged by the violent attack on the Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday. Democratic Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said the chaos saddened and angered him.
The senators were in bipartisan agreement that President Donald Trump bore some responsibility for what happened because of his speech at a rally and then calling on the crowd to march to the Capitol.
"When you unleash certain forces or put certain circumstances together, everybody has the responsibility to think about, what might happen as a result," Blunt said.
"Their attack came, not spontaneously, but after they were whipped into a frenzy by the president of the United States of American," Durbin said.
Durbin went on the record on Thursday, tweeting that the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove the president from office. And if not, he said the president should be impeached.
Blunt said there wasn't enough time to impeach President Trump and that talking about it wouldn't help bring the parties together under the new Biden administration.
"I don't have much to say about this impeachment talk except it can't happen. It is not helpful to talk about. It's a waste of everybody's time," Blunt said.
The two largest newspapers in Missouri, the St. Louis Post Dispatch and Kansas City Star, have called for Republican Senator Josh Hawley to resign. As the first senator to object to the electoral college certification, some see his actions as kicking off the events that led to the crowds storming the Capitol.
Blunt said he did not think Hawley should resign. Durbin said Hawley will have to answer to Missouri voters but said he shared part of the responsibility for Wednesday's violence.
"I'm sorry to say he does," said Durbin.
Blunt said he and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar would be leading an investigation, through the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, into the capitol police preparation for the crowds scheduled to be on the Washington Mall and their response to the storming of the Capitol.
