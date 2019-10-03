ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is in St. Louis during Congress’s recess, using the break to visit different parts of the state and talk about the issues and legislation he's working on.
He weighed in on the impeachment hearings in Washington, saying he doesn’t believe the president abused his power when he asked the president of Ukraine to do him a favor.
He added that if the House presents articles of impeachment to the Senate he will do his Constitutional duty to listen and decide, but he completely dismissed the impeachment hearings in the House as being anything legitimate.
"What they're doing is a political circus, it's one big stunt,” Hawley said. “It's not designed to get facts, it's all about politics. It's ultimately about trying to beat donald trump and I just think three years here and the Democrats have not accepted that he's President of the United States."
When asked about President Trump’s comment that maybe China should investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hawley said, "Oh, I don't trust China to do anything. I'm not sure what he's referring to with those remarks. I do think we need to get tough on China. We have a lot of reasons to be concerned about China. We should be concerned about them trying to interfere in our election."
