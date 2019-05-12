CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- This weekend, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt assessed flood in Clarkville, Mo., just north of St. Louis.
While in town, Blunt met with Clarksville mayor, Jo Anne Smiley, and the army corps of engineers about efforts to help the area recover. Residents and volunteers have spent weeks building a sandbag wall to protect their homes and businesses in downtown Clarksville.
Volunteer's efforts have worked in some areas but other parts of the town are underwater.
The town sits right next to the Mississippi River.
