O'FALLON, Mo (KMOV.com) -- US Senator Roy Blunt, along with the US Secretary of Labor, was in O’Fallon Thursday honoring Winning Technologies for hiring veterans.
The company is one of 200 across the country being honored for working with veterans. That's the goal of the "Hire Vets Medallion Program," which was passed by Congress in 2017.
“The idea of Hire Vets was to really recognize companies for doing what many say they're going to do but really create a recognition of companies that can demonstrate they're hiring vets, they're promoting vets and giving vets credit for the skills they learned while they were serving," said Blunt.
According to the Hire Vets website, the program has helped more than a 250,000 veterans find jobs last year, and the current veteran unemployment rate at 3.7 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.