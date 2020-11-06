MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- News 4 spoke with Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt about what he thinks about the ballot counting controversy.
He says every vote that was legally cast needs to be counted.
"The key is we will reach what you say or how you say it," Blunt said.
As far as the president filing lawsuits in some states, Senator Blunt says the candidates have the right to use all of the tools available to them to ensure the votes are accurately counted.
