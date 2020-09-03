JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com/AP) -- A faction of Republican lawmakers have forced through a bill that would give the Missouri attorney general power to prosecute St. Louis homicides.
Senators voted 22-8 to pass the bill early Thursday morning.
Republican Sen. Bob Onder says St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is soft on crime and needs help. Democrats say the bill is an attack on the city’s first Black prosecutor, who was recently re-elected by an overwhelming margin.
The Senate stalled for hours while supporters of the bill brought back another Republican lawmaker to Jefferson City in order to force a vote on the bill. The measure still needs approval from the House.
The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, led by St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar, said they are "gravely concerned regarding the miscarriage of justice from the unprecedented usurpation of the authority of a locally elected prosecutor being attempted by the Missouri's Attorney General."
The association released a scathing statement saying this legislation is not the solution to combating crime in St. Louis.
"The precedent set by this bill is not limited to St. Louis City or prosecutors," the statement continues. "What happens when some statewide politician does not like the decisions made by a rural sheriff? Will the Missouri State Highway Patrol be substituted for local law enforcement?"
Prosecutors also believe this legislation violated the Missouri Constitution and they said it also puts any conviction the attorney general might get in jeopardy.
"The Attorney General contends he could take on this unprecedented and expanded role without expending any new state tax dollars. That is unrealistic," the prosecutors association said. "Under this ill-conceived legislation, Missouri taxpayers will foot the bill for the Attorney General's office to become the homicide unit for the city of St. Louis."
Finally, the association urged the Missouri House to reject the legislation calling it a "historic overreach."
You can read the full statement from the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys below:
