ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth is being considered for Joe Biden's running mate.

Illinois' other U.S. Senator Dick Durbin confirms that Duckworth will interview for a spot on the Democratic ticket. Biden previously pledged his vice presidential candidate would be a woman.

READ: A mother and a senator: Tammy Duckworth talks being a mom in the age of coronavirus

Sen. Duckworth was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and was a congresswoman before that.

She lost both her legs while serving in Iraq when the Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was shot down.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.