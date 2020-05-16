ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth is being considered for Joe Biden's running mate.
Illinois' other U.S. Senator Dick Durbin confirms that Duckworth will interview for a spot on the Democratic ticket. Biden previously pledged his vice presidential candidate would be a woman.
READ: A mother and a senator: Tammy Duckworth talks being a mom in the age of coronavirus
Sen. Duckworth was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and was a congresswoman before that.
She lost both her legs while serving in Iraq when the Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was shot down.
