WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV.com/AP) -- As the United States continues to mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the fight in Washington over her replacement continues to get even more heated this week.
The nation lost a giant who pioneered women's rights until her final days. Now the search is on for her replacement just weeks before a presidential election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell repeatedly said he would move swiftly with President Trump's pick despite Ginsburg's final wish that she would "not be replaced until a new president is installed."
Trump may nominate a Supreme Court justice this week. People in politics are saying the pick could be a titanic fight.
Many local leaders have weighed in on this topic over the weekend. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt defended his decision to call for a vote on Trump's pick on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday.
"Two things have to happen for a person to go on the Supreme Court. And in the tradition of the country when the Senate and the president were in political agreement, no matter what was the election situation, the judges went on the Court and other courts. When they weren’t in agreement, they didn’t," Blunt said.
In 2016, Blunt said he would oppose the nomination for then President Barack Obama's nominee pick, Merrick Garland, 237 days before the 2016 election.
The 2020 election is 46 days away.
Blunt echoed many Republicans who thought the replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia should be nominated by the next president. However, the senator said this time around is different.
"And we were in a situation in 2016 where the White House was controlled by one party, the Senate by another. And the referee in that case was going to be the American people," Blunt continued.
Democrats immediate denounced McConnell's move as hypocritical, pointing out that he refused to call hearings for Merrick Garland, Obama's pick, 237 days before the 2016 election. The 2020 election is 46 days away
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said the roles have completely reversed.
"Although we understand what happened four years ago in the Scalia vacancy. Senator McConnell made the announcement that we will leave it open, literally for a year to wait for the presidential election to see the American people want to come. Now he's completely reversed himself," Durbin said.
Replacing Ginsburg with a Trump nominee would likely cement a 6-3 conservative majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.