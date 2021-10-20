Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to address supply chain problems

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside RF Home & Co in Kirkwood. But it’s been no easy feat to fill the store with cheery gnomes and glittery trees.
“Anything that is imported, there are crazy delays and there won’t be any reorders,” owner Nicole Genz said.
But a huge portion of their shop is locally made. “We’re very lucky that we have 45 local to St. Louis businesses. They’re not just their own business but their own manufacturer,” she said.
But even those local makers are feeling the pinch. “If they can’t get the fabric or the needles or the silliest little thing you can think of, all of a sudden now the lead time is longer,” Genz said.
For example the candles they make in house use jars sourced from New York. Those jars were impossible to find earlier this year. They make custom cabinetry as well and are struggling to get supplies.
“All of our wood is made in America so you’d think great! But for the first time since COVID started we’re just now having hinge supply issues,” she said.
Sen. Josh Hawley introduced the bill “Make in America To Sell in America Act” with the intention of addressing the supply chain issues.
“It’s past time for the U.S. to end its crippling dependency on foreign manufacturing in countries like China and ensure that we actually produce the goods we need here at home,” said Sen. Hawley in a press release.
The bill would require more multi-national corporations to make more critical goods in the US. He says the requirements would boost new investment in domestic manufacturing.
For Genz, she’s concerned with the right now. If Sen. Hawley’s bill passes it would take years to implement. For now the local business owner is hopeful the new efforts to make the ports operate 24/7 will make things move faster, but she says there’s one thing everyone can do to ensure a happier holiday season: shop early.
