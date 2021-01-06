ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some News 4 viewers said they've received a fundraising text message from Senator Josh Hawley's campaign right at the thick of Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.
We have confirmed that an organization campaigning on Hawley's behalf sent a fundraising text message at 2:31 pm central time, saying, in part, "Hi, I'm Josh Hawley. I am leading the charge to fight for free and fair elections."
[READ: Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated]
The text leads to a website created by a group called Win-Red. People could make financial donations to defend American election integrity on the site. The text was sent out just as Wednesday's protest was starting to turn violent.
One viewer who received the text said "[Hawley] kept fundraising as extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol is beyond the pale ... ."
We reached out to that group Win-Red and to Hawley's representatives but haven't heard back. It's presumed that was a pre-programmed text and we are hearing similar messages may have come out during this as well.
