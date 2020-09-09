ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – U.S. Senator Josh Hawley will introduce the “David Dorn Back the Blue Act” Wednesday.
The bill would amend the “Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968” to authorize $15 billion for the U.S. Attorney General to fund more officer hiring and salary increases for state and local law enforcement.
“Police departments across the country are under siege—underfunded, facing increased retirements, and struggling to make new hires,” Hawley said. “But as violence and rioting sweeps across American cities big and small, our courageous law enforcement officers are more vital now than ever. Democratic politicians are bending to radical activists who want to defund the police. We should do just the opposite. Our officers deserve a raise, not defunding. They deserve our unqualified support. And this bill would give it to them."
The bill, which was named after a retired St. Louis Police Captain killed while protecting a store in St. Louis on June 2, would allow federal funds to be used to increase the number of officers and raise salaries up to 110% of the local median earnings. It would also exclude cities that defund their police.
