ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley got tested for the coronavirus Saturday as a precaution after attending a White House event and his result came back negative.
Last week, Hawley attended a ceremony where President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. At least eight people, including President Trump, who attended the ceremony have tested positive for COVID-19.
[RELATED: White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital]
In a tweet Saturday evening, Hawley said "pleased to report my coronavirus test came back negative. Praying for the President, the First Lady and every American who is battling this virus."
Photos taken during the event show the senator sitting next to Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina who tested positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.