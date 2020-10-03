ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is being tested for the coronavirus Saturday as a precaution after attending a White House event.
Last week, Hawley attended a ceremony where President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. At least eight people, including President Trump, who attended the ceremony have tested positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
"Over the last 24 hours, Senator Hawley has consulted with his personal physician and the Office of the Attending Physician about his potential exposure to people with COVID-19. The physicians did not recommend additional testing or quarantine at this time," a spokesperson from his office said.
Hawley is not showing any symptoms and is waiting for his results.
Photos taken during the event show the senator sitting next to Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina who tested positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.