HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck veered into Highland Silver Lake and has closed one lane of westbound Interstate 70 in Madison County.
The Highland-Pierron Fire Department said the right westbound lane of the interstate was closed from the mile markers 29 to 26 around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Illinois State Police Department officials told News 4 the semi crossed over from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes before crashing at mile marker 27.
The fire department said drivers should plan for slowed traffic and increased congestion as the situation is cleared. The lane is expected to be closed until around 2 p.m.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
No other information has been released.
