TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The ramp from westbound interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 55 is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Wednesday morning.
Troopers with the Illinois State Police Department were called to the ramp just after 4 a.m. Shortly after, crews began rerouting traffic.
It is unknown if the semi-truck driver was injured.
Officials have not said when they estimate the ramp to reopen.
Editor's note: Illinois State Police originally told News 4 the ramp impacted involved eastbound Interstate 70.
