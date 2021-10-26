ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A major downtown St. Louis ramp is closed Tuesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., crews closed the Interstate 44 westbound on ramp from westbound Interstate 64. The closure occurred after a semi-truck rolled over on the ramp.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the rollover accident. Authorities have not said how long the closure is expected to last.
