ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck ripped in half on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Friday morning.
Boxes were thrown from the truck bed and scattered over a few lanes of the interstate near Park around 11 a.m. Traffic was moving slow in the area following the incident. It is unknown if more vehicles were involved.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.