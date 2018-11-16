ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck is leaking fuel onto Interstate 70 eastbound at Lucas and Hunt in St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the right lane of the interstate will be temporarily blocked because the truck is leaking approximately 200 gallons of fuel onto the interstate.
The fire department is reportedly at the scene for a wash down.
St. Louis County police said it is not a Hazmat situation.
The Department of Natural Resources has been notified.
No other information has been released.
