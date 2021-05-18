SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Only one lane of eastbound Interstate 44 is open to traffic past Shrewsbury.
All lanes were closed before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A News 4 photographer at the scene saw a semi-truck hanging off the edge of the interstate. The Shrewsbury on ramp and all but one lane of the interstate are closed.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 there were no injuries. An exact time for when all the lanes will reopen to traffic has not been announced.
