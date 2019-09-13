COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck crash in causing traffic to slow down in Collinsville Friday morning.
Before 4:30 a.m. a semi-truck crashed on Interstate 55/70 near mile marker 12. A News 4 photographer on the scene shortly after the crash occurred said the truck was in the median and traffic was getting by in both directions but slowly.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
No other information has been released.
