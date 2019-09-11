ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A tractor trailer caught fire on Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Wednesday, closing all westbound lanes.
The closure is close to Telegraph Road.
According to MoDOT officials, the lanes are expected to remain shut down well into Wednesday’s rush hour, and drivers who take I-255 are urged to consider an alternate route.
It is unclear at this point how the fire started or if there were any injuries, but officials told News 4 the truck was carrying chocolate.
News 4 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
