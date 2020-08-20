EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The driver of a semi truck side swiped a pickup truck hauling a trailer stopped along the side of I-55 in Edwardsville Thursday, police said.
According to Illinois State Police, the driver of the truck was flown to the hospital via helicopter where they are expected to survive. The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the truck was in between the truck and trailer when the semi side swiped the truck and hit the driver. The semi overturned during the crash.
The semi was overturned in the median and the northbound lanes of I-55 were shut down for a time while crews cleaned up the scene.
