Semi hauling dog food catches fire, closes lanes of WB I-44

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crews are cleaning the remnants of a tractor trailer that went up in flames on Interstate 44 in Webster Groves Wednesday.
The semi caught on fire around 2:30 a.m. near the Rock Hill overpass. Intense flames were seen shooting from the trailer on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s cameras. Both directions of the highway were shut down as officials put it out. As of 5:15 a.m., all directions of eastbound were reopened but only the left lane of westbound Interstate 44 is open.
The truck was hauling dog food. News 4 is working to learn if anyone was injured and how long the highway will be closed.
