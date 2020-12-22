HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Emergency crews blocked four lanes of southbound Interstate 270 after a tractor trailer driver was struck and killed in North County Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer broke down on the highway just past McDonnell Blvd around 12 p.m. A woman who was driving the truck got out to put down orange traffic triangles when she was struck by another car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver remained on the scene.
Around 12:30 p.m., crews reopened the left lane of the highway. An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.
No additional information has been released.
