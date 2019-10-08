FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency workers are on the scene of tractor trailer crash on Highway 61/67 south of Festus Tuesday.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol officials, the tractor trailer blew a tire and overturned onto the median.
The driver of the truck has serious injuries and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital via helicopter, officials say.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said diesel fuel has spilled all over the highway and the Department of Natural Resources are on the scene.
MoDOT is sending engineers to assess damage to the road.
One northbound lane and both southbound lanes are closed at this time.
There is no timetable for when lanes will reopen.
