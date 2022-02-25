FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- A semi truck crashed in the valet area outside the Hampton Inn Hotel in Fairview Heights Friday, causing the canopy above to shift. The truck is the only thing holding the structure up.
No one has been reported injured as a result of the crash, which happened before 5 p.m. Friday. The crash happened when the driver tried to fit the truck under the 12-foot-tall roof.
Police have taped off the area around the truck and are trying to safely get the semi out from under the structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.