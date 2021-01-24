NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A semi tractor crashed into a building just north of downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened about 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of N. Broadway and Adelaide.
The cab part of the semi crashed into a white building. Firefighters say nobody was injured.
The city's Building Division was called out to investigate structural damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.