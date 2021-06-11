ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both directions of Interstate 55 are closed in Jefferson County after a crash involving two semis.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Highway 67 after 2:00 p.m. Both trucks caught fire and were fully involved when emergency crews arrived on scene.
Northbound traffic was diverted onto Highway 61 and southbound was diverted onto Highway 67.
There was no word from police if any injuries were reported.
