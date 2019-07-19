DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck carrying watermelons overturned in Des Peres Friday afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection of Manchester and Barrett Station Road around 3:00 p.m.
The semi was going westbound on Manchester when it clipped a light on turned north onto Barrett Station before hitting a car that was waiting at the light, police say.
A man driving the tractor trailer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A woman driving the car suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Part of Barrett Station is shut down.
Watermelons can be seen on the grass next to the road.
