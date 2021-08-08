TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A semi carrying more than 700 pigs overturned and closed the entrance ramp onto westbound I-64 from I-270 in West County.
The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The view from the MoDOT camera showed several emergency vehicles on scene. The driver was not injured but a few of the pigs were hurt.
About 50 pigs escaped. Police said crews set up several small pins to keep the pigs contained and to corral the ones that escaped the trailer. Creve Coeur firefighters used their hoses to cool and calm the trapped pigs. Another tractor trailer came from Union, Mo. to collect the animals.
The ramp reopened around 2 a.m. Monday.
