TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A semi carrying more than 700 pigs has overturned and closed the entrance ramp onto westbound I-64 from I-270 in West County.
The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The view from the MoDOT camera shows several emergency vehicles on scene. The driver was not injured but few of the pigs were hurt.
About 50 pigs escaped. Police say crews have set up several small pins to keep the pigs contained and to corral the pigs that escaped the trailer. Creve Coeur firefighters are using their hoses to cool and calm the trapped pigs. Another tractor trailer is coming from Union, Mo. to collect the animals.
