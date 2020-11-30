CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The head of St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says anyone who traveled for Thanksgiving or went to a large family gathering should act as if they have COVID-19 and self-quarantine.
The comments came from Dr. Alex Garza on Monday, in his first press conference since Thanksgiving.
Garza's comments come the same day that the number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis-area hospitals hit a new record of 961, an increase of 41 from Sunday.
The seven-day moving average of the number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis-area hospitals also hit a new record of 914.
Garza says unless the number of COVID-19 patients start to drop, there will not be enough hospital space or staff to treat everyone, adding that it could reach that point in mid-December depending on how high the post-Thanksgiving case increase is.
Garza said he visited a hospital Friday and a doctor told him that some COVID-19 patients were being treated in the hallways who would ordinarily be in the ICU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.