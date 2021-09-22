ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed after allegedly attempting to assault a resident in the Walnut Park East neighborhood late Monday night.
According to police, a 40-year-old man shot Michael Norman, who allegedly into his home in the 4500 block of Alcott around 11:30 p.m. Authorities allege Norman, 58, tried to assault the resident after entering the home.
Norman later died at the hospital. The man who fired the fatal shot also shot himself in the hand during the incident, police said.
The Circuit Attorney's Office refused charges in the case, citing self-defense.
