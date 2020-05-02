FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Franklin County officials say they are looking at buying tests that would be able to tell someone if they currently have or have had COVID-19.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker made the comment on Friday. Brinker says the county will receive $12 million from the CARES Act, saying that county officials believe it should be spent on COVID-19 expenses.
Brinker said most of that money will be spent on testing of residents and those who work in Franklin County. He said officials are looking at buying self-administered blood spot tests. Brinker said the test would be able to show if someone currently has or has had COVID-19.
The test kit is then sent to a lab, with a wait of 2-4 days before the result would be known. Brinker said officials are working to reduce the time between when the test is sent and the result would be known.
Officials say the cost is between $90-$120 per test. No final decision has been made on which test will be chosen by county officials. The CARES Act funds should be available for use by May 6, Brinker said.
Franklin County officials gave the green light for some businesses to open on April 24 with some restrictions, more than one week before the statewide stay-at-order is set to expire.
