Schnucks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Select Schnucks stores in St. Louis City and County will close at 7 p.m. in accordance with the city's curfew.

According to the company, effective today through Sunday, June 7, stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Schnucks will pay hours for employees who were scheduled last night or tonight after 7 p.m. and adjust hours accordingly for the next several days.

List of stores effected:

Illinois

Cahokia                     1615 Camp Jackson Road              Cahokia, IL

Missouri

Brentwood                 8800 Manchester Road                     Brentwood, MO

Bridgeton                    11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO

Cross Keys                   13987 New Halls Ferry Road  Florissant, MO

Florissant                     8200 North Lindbergh Blvd.              Florissant, MO

Grandview                 74 Grandview Plaza                          Florissant, MO

Ferguson                     49 North Florissant Road                    Ferguson, MO 

Westfall Plaza           8037 West Florissant Ave.                  Jennings, MO

Maplewood               7355 Manchester Road                     Maplewood, MO

Overland                   9074 Overland Plaza                         Overland, MO 

St. John                    9070 St. Charles Rock Road             St. John, MO 

Arsenal                       5055 Arsenal Street                           St. Louis, MO

City Plaza                   3431 Union Blvd.                                 St. Louis, MO

Hampton & Gravois   7450 Hampton Ave.                               St. Louis, MO

Hampton Village       60 Hampton Village Plaza                       St. Louis, MO

Lemay                        1032 Lemay Ferry Road                     St. Louis, MO

Lindell                         4171 Lindell Blvd.                              St. Louis, MO

Loughborough           1020 Loughborough Ave.                  St. Louis, MO

Shrewsbury                 7057 Chippewa Street                      St. Louis, MO

Sierra Vista                  1589 Sierra Vista Plaza                       St. Louis, MO

South City                   3430 South Grand Blvd.                     St. Louis, MO

University City       6920 Olive Blvd.                                  University City, MO

