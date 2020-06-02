ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Select Schnucks stores in St. Louis City and County will close at 7 p.m. in accordance with the city's curfew.
According to the company, effective today through Sunday, June 7, stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Schnucks will pay hours for employees who were scheduled last night or tonight after 7 p.m. and adjust hours accordingly for the next several days.
List of stores effected:
Illinois
Cahokia 1615 Camp Jackson Road Cahokia, IL
Missouri
Brentwood 8800 Manchester Road Brentwood, MO
Bridgeton 11253 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO
Cross Keys 13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO
Florissant 8200 North Lindbergh Blvd. Florissant, MO
Grandview 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO
Ferguson 49 North Florissant Road Ferguson, MO
Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO
Maplewood 7355 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO
Overland 9074 Overland Plaza Overland, MO
St. John 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO
Arsenal 5055 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO
City Plaza 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO
Hampton & Gravois 7450 Hampton Ave. St. Louis, MO
Hampton Village 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO
Lemay 1032 Lemay Ferry Road St. Louis, MO
Lindell 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO
Loughborough 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO
Shrewsbury 7057 Chippewa Street St. Louis, MO
Sierra Vista 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO
South City 3430 South Grand Blvd. St. Louis, MO
University City 6920 Olive Blvd. University City, MO
