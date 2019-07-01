(KMOV.com) -- A fresh fruit and vegetables company is recalling a variety of fresh-cut products due to possible listeria.
Growers Express of Salinas, California is recalling Green Giant Fresh brand butternut squash and Cauliflower Crumble products, due to a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes.
The Massachussetts Department of Health, which found one positive sample of listeria, notified Growers Express, which posted the recall on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the July 1 recall. Most of the products have “Best If Used By” dates of June 26-29.
No frozen or canned Green Giant brand products are involved.
The products originated from the Growers Express plant in Biddeford, Maine.
Almost two dozen products are in the recall, with product going to retailers in these states:
- Big Y Foods, Massachusetts, Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice Blend,” and Butternut Diced;
- Bozzutos, Connecticut, Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, and Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice Blend;”
- C&S, Massachusetts., Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice Blend,” Butternut Cubed, and Butternut Diced;
- Food Lion, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice" Blend;
- Four Seasons, Pennsylvania, Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl;
- Native Maine (foodservice), Pennsylvania, Growers Express peeled butternut squash;
- Procacci, Pennsylvania, Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles;
- Ruby Robinson (Performance Food Group/foodservice), Maine, peeled butternut squash;
- Shaws, Maine, Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles, Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles, Ramen Bowl and Butternut Diced;
- Stop & Shop, New York, Maryland, Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles; and
- Trader Joe’s, Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee (only Knoxville and Nashville), Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin, Butternut Squash Spirals; and
- Trader Joe's, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee (only Knoxville and Nashville), Virginia (only Glen Allen, Newport News, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg) and Wisconsin, Zucchini Spirals.
For specific items stock-keeping units, Universal Product Codes and lot numbers, and for updates, see Growers Express’ information page on the recall at http://www.growersexpress.com/voluntaryrecall/.
