Alderwoman Megan Green was one of the 17 people arrested Monday morning during a protest led by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) calling for better contracts in downtown St. Louis. Officials with SEIU Local 1 said janitors and community allies took to the streets Monday morni…

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local janitors have voted to strike if they are not offered a new contract.

According to the SEIU Local 1 Janitors, if negotiations stall today, they could strike in the coming days.

This announcement comes days after janitors and friends were arrested during call for higher janitor wages in downtown St. Louis.

According to the union, janitors who clean prominent St. Louis-region buildings are struggling to raise their families wages as low as $10. Median annual earnings for janitors are so low that many rely on public assistance just to make ends meet.

They are fighting for at least a $15 wage in order to give working people the opportunity to thrive.

