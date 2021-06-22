(KMOV.com) — In the midst of a difficult stretch offensively over the past several weeks, the Cardinals made a roster move Tuesday that has the potential to give the club a jolt.
St. Louis announced it has selected the contract of outfielder Lars Nootbaar and has added him to the active roster in time for the start of Tuesday's series in Detroit. An eighth-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2018 MLB Draft, the 23-year-old Nootbaar has drawn attention for his production at the plate this season with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
Though a stint on the minor-league injured list likely delayed his promotion, Nootbaar has been performing like a man on a mission—destination, St. Louis. His .329/.430/.557 (.987 OPS) batting line this season at Triple-A has been boosted by five home runs in 93 plate appearances. Defensively, Nootbaar has experience in each of the three outfield spots, but has primarily served as a right fielder this season, which is another reason he represents a welcomed addition to the Cardinals roster.
With center fielder Harrison Bader on the mend, the Cardinals have struggled to capably fill their three outfield spots on a daily basis. Though Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson have held down left and center field, respectively, the notion of a regular right fielder as been something of a unicorn. Since the rotating cast including Lane Thomas, Jose Rondon and Justin Williams has struggled to produce, it's frequently been Tommy Edman in right field for St. Louis. But he was designated as the team's primary second baseman back in spring training—having him roam the outfield wasn't exactly the design.
Enter Nootbaar, who should have the opportunity to prove himself at the big-league level in the coming days given the Cardinals' present desperation for a spark in their lineup.
To make room on the active roster for Nootbaar, Lane Thomas was optioned to Memphis. The Cardinals also designated pitcher Bernardo Flores. Jr. for assignment to accommodate Nootbaar's spot on the 40-man roster.
