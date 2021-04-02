FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters are monitoring a controlled burn near Sullivan Friday.
The 12-hundred acre burn is sending smoke and haze miles away. The skies are slowly clearing, but that wasn't the case earlier today.
If you're in the area, you might still be smelling and seeing smoke, but fire marshals emphasize this is just a controlled burn.
