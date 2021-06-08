NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A seed of hope planted - and now residents in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis are reaping the rewards.
On Tuesday, residents began harvesting lavender that was planted in vacant lots by the College Hill Foundation. The foundation planted more than 2,500 plants in all.
The harvested plants were sold to a company that makes oil, soaps, and perfume. Not only are workers paid by the proceeds but the money will fund home repairs for senior and low income residents in the neighborhood.
This is the 4th year for the program and organizers say they have grown from a garden to a farm. There will another harvest in the fall.
