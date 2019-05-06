ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mark your calendars because Lenny Kravitz is heading to St. Louis during the extension of his two-year world tour!
The world-famous rock, funk and blues musician will stop at the Fabulous Fox during his month-long tour across the continent starting in Vienna, Virginia and continuing on to venues such as the Radio City Music Hall in New York. The tour is in support of his 2019 album Raise Vibration
Kravitz will perform at the Fabulous Fox on September 10 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on Friday at 10 a.m. If you are an American Express Card Member, you can get early access to tickets in select markets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday.
For more information about show times and locations, visit Lenny Kravitz’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.