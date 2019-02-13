ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Josh Hand says it’s difficult to watch cell phone video of him being assaulted by another passenger at an area MetroLink station.
"Dude came in there and just went off," said Hand.
Hand says what upsets him most is that MetroLink security guards saw the incident and didn’t step in to intervene.
"It made me kind of sad because I knew he wasn't going to help me," said Hand.
Taulby Roach, MetroLink’s new CEO, admits there’s work to be done.
"We should always be accountable to delivering services that means we should take hard questions," said Roach.
Roach says they are awaiting the results from a security study that for the first time in MetroLink’s history, will analyze and address areas where they need to make security improvements.
News 4 asked Roach if he believes MetroLink needs its own police department, he said no.
"Because we have adequate relationships with the three jurisdictions," said Roach.
Roach does say they’re considering options to have more personnel at stations, technology improvements and adding barriers at some locations.
