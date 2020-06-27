Police are searching for a potential suspect in connection to the shooting. Surveillance video captured a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and black jogging pants.

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was seriously injured after being shot outside of the Waffle House in Florissant overnight. 

Waffle House suspect Florissant

While patrolling the area of North Lindbergh and Charbonier Road, officers spotted an altercation erupting in the parking lot of the Waffle House around 4 a.m. 

One of the restaurant's security guard was found shot several times, detectives said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police are searching for a potential suspect in connection to the shooting. Surveillance video captured a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and black jogging pants.

He is about 5'6 to 5'9 between 160 - 180 pounds. Police believe he has a tattoo with the letter "BS" or "B$" on his left forearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Deparment at 314-831-7000

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.