Security guard shot and killed at Delmar MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - MetroLink trains were not operating between the Wellston and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations for several hours Sunday after a security guard was shot and killed at the Delmar station.
Police say the shooting happened around 10 a.m. A security guard approached the suspect about a disturbance before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the guard, police said. The security guard does not work directly for MetroLink, but is contracted out from a private security company.
Bi-State officials say there was no MetroLink service between the Wellston and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations for several hours. Shuttles transported passengers between the Wellston, Delmar Loop and Forest DeBaliviere stations.
Full MetroLink service was restored around 2 p.m. The suspect is still at-large.
Bi-State later released the following statement about the shooting:
This is a deeply sad and tragic day for Bi-State Development and Metro Transit. One of our team members, a contracted G4S security officer, was killed this morning due to an evil and senseless act of violence at the Delmar Loop Transit Center. His loss is devastating. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and those close to him.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating this crime, and our Public Safety team and MetroLink Police Task Force are providing any and all information and assistance available to aid in this investigation. The MetroLink Police Task Force has pledged to enhance law enforcement patrols on the Metro Transit system, starting immediately.
Our region is challenged by these random acts of violence, and our transit community is not immune to their impact. We are committed to working with our regional leaders and law enforcement partners to confront this crisis.
Although we are shaken by this unexplainable tragedy, our team will continue to do their important work and serve the transportation needs of our communities. These brave men and women deserve all of our support.
