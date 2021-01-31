ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - MetroLink trains are not operating between the Wellston and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations after a security guard was shot and killed at the Delmar station Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 a.m. A security guard approached the suspect about a disturbance before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the guard, police said. The security guard does not work directly for MetroLink, but is contracted out.
Bi-State officials say there is currently no MetroLink service between the Wellston and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations. Shuttles are transporting passengers between the Wellston, Delmar Loop and Forest DeBaliviere stations.
MetroLink passengers in the area can expect delays of up to 60 minutes, Bi-State says.
The suspect is still at-large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.