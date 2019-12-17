MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A loss prevention officer was punched in the face by a shoplifting suspect before several police cars were damaged during a getaway attempt in Maplewood Friday.
Around 5:30 p.m., Judeia Jones, Shaun Foster and Darren Gambrell entered the Marshall’s at Deer Creek and were seen on surveillance running from the store with “arm full of clothing,” court documents state. When a loss prevention officer, who recognized Jones and Foster from prior stealing-related incidents, tried to stop them, Jones allegedly punched the officer in the face.
A Maplewood officer who was on the scene attempted to stop Jones but she continued to run away, according to authorities.
The suspects then got into a 1994 maroon Ford Explorer being driven by Foster. Police said the suspects rammed their car into a squad car on the parking lot. The officer inside the squad car was not hurt.
The suspects then drove off and hit several other cars, including two police cars near the intersection of Laclede Station Road and Big Bend. A Shrewsbury officer inside one of the squad cars was taken to a hospital after suffering a concussion and knee injury, according to court records.
Police said the suspect vehicle eventually stopped at Elm and Interstate 44, at which time Jones and Foster tried to run from police but were taken into custody.
The loss prevention officer was injured but not taken to a hospital.
Jones has been charged with second-degree robbery and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Foster was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
