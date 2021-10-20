ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A security guard fatally shot a 32-year-old man outside of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital overnight.
According to police, a 38-year-old security guard was investigating a suspicious car that was driving around the hospital parking lot in the 1400 block of South Grand around 1 a.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old man who was driving the car hit the security guard, knocking him to the ground. Moments later, the guard pulled out his gun and fired shots at the car.
The suspect rammed into another parked vehicle before jumping out the car to run away. He was later found lying on the ground near South Grand and Lafayette with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police said a 26-year-old woman was inside the car during the incident. She was taken into custody.
The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition. In a statement, Cardinal Glennon said they appreciate the courage shown by their security officer.
The safety of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority. We are actively working with authorities in their investigation. We appreciate the courage of our security officer and our prayers are with all involved.
Accident reconstruction and homicide detectives were called to investigate.
